Not one, but two Taco Bell restaurants coming to Lincoln
North and south of the city
Lincoln could get its first Taco Bell restaurants after two separate planning applications were submitted to City of Lincoln Council.
An application was submitted to the city council this month by Raja Adil of Lionacre Properties (SC) Limited to convert the Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway on the lower High Street (next to KFC) into a Taco Bell.
In a separate application to the city council by Lincoln firm Taylor Lindsey, there are plans to convert the former Pizza Hut premises on Nettleham Road into a Taco Bell restaurant with drive-thru. Pizza Hut closed in early December 2020.
The Lincoln High Street Taco Bell
In the Design & Access Statement from Frank Belshaw Building Surveyors Ltd on behalf of Taco Time Ltd, it says there are also plans to change the use of the upper floors at 412 High Street from a residential flat into a restaurant and takeaway.
The first floor will be used for additional seating area and the second floor for dry goods storage and the staff amenities.
413-414 High Street is currently and will remain a KFC restaurant and takeaway. However, there are also plans to convert a section of the existing first floor above the existing KFC at 413 High Street into part of the Taco Bell restaurant area.
The existing rear single storey section of the ground floor would be demolished and rebuilt to increase the ground floor internal floor area to accommodate the floor space required to install a Taco Bell kitchen.
The ground floor has been designed to house the entire kitchen to the rear with a small customer seating area to the front.
The Lincoln Nettleham Road Taco Bell
The Nettleham Road site is owned by Taylor Lindsey and a planning application was submitted to the city council shortly after Pizza Hut closed earlier this month.
Development Director Dan Race told The Lincolnite, if the planning application is approved, it is hoped works will start in early spring 2021, with a view to opening the new restaurant in summer 2021.
It will open daily between 11am to 11pm and in the planning statement Taco Bell said the unit will lead to to the creation of 25 full-time and 30 part-time jobs opportunities.
The existing KFC restaurant next door will continue to operate as normal.
Dan Race, of Taylor Lindsey, said: “We look forward to seeing Lincoln’s first drive-thru Taco Bell open for business.”
In 1962, Glen Bell opened the first Taco Bell in Downey, California, and now people can enjoy the Mexican inspired menu in over 7,500 restaurants across the globe.