Tier 3 Greater Lincolnshire: 307 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on Monday

There have been 307 new coronavirus cases and six COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday.

Boston and Lincoln have the highest infection rates of all areas under tier 3 resections and their 400-plus per 100,000 people infection rate is double than some tier 4 areas, according to PA analysis of Public Health England data.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 218 new cases in Lincolnshire, 62 in North Lincolnshire and 27 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Monday, five deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported six new local hospital deaths on Monday, including three at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust, two at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

On Monday, national cases increased by 33,364 to 2,073,511 while deaths rose by 215 to 67,616.

In local news, council bosses have said the new strain of coronavirus has not yet been reported in Lincolnshire, after the Prime Minister warned it may be up to 70% more infectious.

Over the weekend, Boris Johnson announced he will cut the Christmas five-day mixing period with other households to just one day, December 25.

Here are the new COVID-19 Christmas rules for tier 3 Lincolnshire.

Over 40 countries have banned UK arrivals because of concerns at the spread of the new variant of coronavirus.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to December 21 according to the government dashboard:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday, December 21 33,713 cases (up 307) 22,275 in Lincolnshire (up 218)

5,662 in North Lincolnshire (up 62)

5,776 in North East Lincolnshire (up 27) 1,271 deaths (up six) 879 from Lincolnshire (up five)

202 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

190 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 778 hospital deaths (up six) 454 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)

19 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up two)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

304 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one) 2,073,511 UK cases, 67,616 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.