Highly infectious COVID mutation not yet in Lincolnshire, council says

All councils across Lincolnshire have announced their bin collection schedules for the Christmas and New Year period.

Usual collection dates will be affected by the Christmas holidays this year, with all councils across the board rearranging collections on Christmas Day itself.

Here is the full list of Lincolnshire councils and their 2020 bin collection plans.

City of Lincoln Council

For those in the city of Lincoln, bin collection will be moved from Friday, December 25 to Saturday, December 19.

Also, if your collection is on Friday, January 1, it will be changed to Saturday, January 2.

Collections will still take place as normal on Monday, December 28.

North Kesteven District Council

Everyone in North Kesteven will have changes to their bin schedules during Christmas and New Year.

Collections that would normally take place on Monday, December 21 will now take place on Saturday, December 19.

Tuesday, December 22 collections have been brought forward a day (Monday, December 21), as have Wednesday, Thursday and Friday collections in the week of Christmas.

New Years Day collections have been rearranged to take place on Saturday, January 2, and there will be no changes from Monday, December 28 to Thursday, December 31.

South Kesteven District Council

Black bin and silver recycling bin collection days will change over the holidays in South Kesteven this year.

Each change will, for the most part, be a day apart, with normal services resuming on January 4.

The only silver bin collection date that will change is New Year’s Day, which will instead be collected on Saturday, January 2.

East Lindsey District Council

People in East Lindsey will have to do without bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day this year.

Anyone who lives in an area of East Lindsey that will be affected by the changes will be notified with a letter.

Residents are being encouraged to check their bin schedules on the postcode checker on East Lindsey District Council’s website.

West Lindsey District Council

Residents in West Lindsey won’t see too much change to their bin collections this Christmas.

From Monday, December 28 to New Year’s Eve, collection days will stay as normal, while the remaining days will be a day apart.

New Year’s Day collections come a day later, while the week of Christmas will see collections a day early, except for Monday, December 21 which will be two days early on Saturday, December 19.

South Holland District Council

South Holland will see gradual changes to its bin schedule this Christmas, with most collections moving a day at a time.

The exceptions to this will be on Christmas Day, which changes to Monday, December 28, as well as New Year’s Eve and Day, which move to January 2 and 4 respectively.

Residents will, however, have to wait to dispose of garden waste, including Christmas trees, until Monday, January 18.

No garden waste collections will take place from Monday, December 21 to Friday, January 15, but Christmas trees can be disposed at your local tip.

Boston Borough Council

Alternative collection days have been offered throughout the holidays to the people of Boston.

Starting from Monday, December 14 and running until New Year’s Day, weekdays will have different collection arrangements each day.

There will be no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day, with relevant day switches for each.

North Lincolnshire Council

In the week running up to Christmas Day, bin collections in North Lincolnshire will take place a day earlier than normal.

Tuesday, December 22 has been rescheduled to Monday, Wednesday to Tuesday, Thursday to Wednesday and Friday (Christmas Day) will instead be collected on Thursday (Christmas Eve).

During the week running up to New Year’s Day, all Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday collections will be done as normal, but New Year’s Day collections have bene moved to Saturday, January 2.

Garden waste collections have been suspended until the week commencing Monday, January 11.

Full collection dates for your area can be checked on the North Lincolnshire Council website.

North East Lincolnshire Council

There will be no bin collections in North East Lincolnshire on December 25, December 28 or January 1.

On the week of Christmas, from Monday, December 21 to Thursday, December 24, there will be no change to the original collection rota.

Christmas Day collection has been rearranged to Tuesday, December 29, while Monday, December 28 has been scheduled for either Tuesday, December 29 or Wednesday, December 30.

Tuesday, December 29 will be either the following day or New Year’s Eve, and Wednesday, December 30 will be on December 31 or Monday, January 4.

Thursday, December 31 is either a normal day or on Monday, January 4, while New Year’s Day will be on Monday, January 4 or the next day on Tuesday.

To see when your bins will be collected in the area, enter your postcode on the North East Lincolnshire Council website.