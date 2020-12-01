Visitor fined £190 for peeing on the beach in Cleethorpes

He was in clear view of everyone

A man from Doncaster has been fined £190 for urinating on Cleethorpes beach.

The man was seen using the beach as a toilet by two Humberside Police officers during his visit to the resort in June.

The officers who saw the man stated that he was urinating in clear view of all present, and it took place during the early evening while many families with young children were still using the beach.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was placed at Cleethorpes Beach in January 2019, prohibiting any activity or behaviour that could cause nuisance, harm or distress to another person.

This incident fell into that category and as such was fined for the offence, but he didn’t pay the fine in time so he was told to appear in court.

He did not attend his court appearance and instead entered a guilty plea by post, after not paying the first £100 fine within 14 days, which would have meant he didn’t need to go to court in the first place.

He was instead fined £190 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge within 28 days.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “This sort of unnecessary behaviour is exactly why PSPOs are in place, and I applaud the Police Officers for issuing the fine.

“It is outrageous that someone thinks it is acceptable to come to our resort and urinate on the beach.”

In an unrelated incident, two local men were caught and fined after one threw fireworks from his car at passers by in October, and another was drag racing along the North Promenade.

Both were issued with £100 fines and if payment is not made they will be prosecuted.