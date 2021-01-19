Lincolnshire
January 14, 2021 4.37 pm

19 flood alerts across Lincolnshire as wet and icy weather cause mayhem

Heavy rainfall and some snow battered Lincolnshire
A Morrisons van struggled to deliver shopping in Goulceby near Horncastle.

There are currently 18 alerts and one flood warning affecting Lincolnshire, as the adverse weather conditions caused mayhem in parts of the county.

The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for snow and ice until 10am on Friday, January 15. The early rain, sleet and snow across the East Midlands should ease and clear by Thursday evening.

Clouds will begin to thin in the east, leading to a risk of icy stretches, frost and fog later. The cold weather will continue on Friday and further warning for snow and ice will run between 3am and 9pm on Saturday, January 16.

The government’s Flood Information Service issued a warning for Swaton Eau in Swaton Village on Thursday morning, saying flooding was expected and immediate action was required.

It stated that properties may be affected — with those low lying near the river on West Street most at risk.

The Environment Agency’s staff attended the area to check flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.

Flooding on West End in Swaton. | Photo: Chelsey Bamford

On Halls Hill in Goulceby near Horncastle a Morrisons van was captured on camera struggling to deliver shopping as it appeared to be stuck in the water.

High water levels were also seen in other areas including Northbeck near Sleaford and Corby Glen, which is around nine miles from Grantham.

Heavy rainfall in Northbeck near Sleaford on January 14. | Photo: Hannah Thorogood

Burton bridge. | Photo: Hannah Thorogood

Flood warnings and alerts have been put in place. | Photo: Gov.uk

In addition, 18 flood alerts are currently in place affecting some areas of Lincolnshire. This means at the time of publication flooding is still possible and it is advised to be prepared in the following areas:

  • Bain Catchment
  • Barlings Eau and Duckpool Catchwater
  • East and West Glens
  • Fossdyke Canal and River Till
  • Louth Canal and Waithe Beck
  • Minor Watercourses of South Forty Foot Drain
  • Rase and Upper Ancholme
  • River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire
  • River Idle in Nottinghamshire
  • River Steeping
  • River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough
  • River Trent in Nottinghamshire
  • River Wreake in Leicestershire
  • Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford
  • Welland tributaries
  • Welland Valley
  • Witham in North Kesteven
  • Witham in South Kesteven

Police have also been busy dealing with several vehicle incidents on the county’s roads.

Lincolnshire County Council said it was notified by three schools who had to close early due to the snow and they were:

  • Frances Olive Anderson C of E Primary School, Gainsborough
  • Gainsborough Nursery School
  • Kingsdown Nursery School, Lincoln

See the latest information from the Flood Information Service here.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.