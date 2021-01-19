19 flood alerts across Lincolnshire as wet and icy weather cause mayhem

There are currently 18 alerts and one flood warning affecting Lincolnshire, as the adverse weather conditions caused mayhem in parts of the county.

The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for snow and ice until 10am on Friday, January 15. The early rain, sleet and snow across the East Midlands should ease and clear by Thursday evening.

Clouds will begin to thin in the east, leading to a risk of icy stretches, frost and fog later. The cold weather will continue on Friday and further warning for snow and ice will run between 3am and 9pm on Saturday, January 16.

The government’s Flood Information Service issued a warning for Swaton Eau in Swaton Village on Thursday morning, saying flooding was expected and immediate action was required.

It stated that properties may be affected — with those low lying near the river on West Street most at risk.

The Environment Agency’s staff attended the area to check flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.

On Halls Hill in Goulceby near Horncastle a Morrisons van was captured on camera struggling to deliver shopping as it appeared to be stuck in the water.

High water levels were also seen in other areas including Northbeck near Sleaford and Corby Glen, which is around nine miles from Grantham.

In addition, 18 flood alerts are currently in place affecting some areas of Lincolnshire. This means at the time of publication flooding is still possible and it is advised to be prepared in the following areas:

Bain Catchment

Barlings Eau and Duckpool Catchwater

East and West Glens

Fossdyke Canal and River Till

Louth Canal and Waithe Beck

Minor Watercourses of South Forty Foot Drain

Rase and Upper Ancholme

River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire

River Idle in Nottinghamshire

River Steeping

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough

River Trent in Nottinghamshire

River Wreake in Leicestershire

Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford

Welland tributaries

Welland Valley

Witham in North Kesteven

Witham in South Kesteven

Police have also been busy dealing with several vehicle incidents on the county’s roads.

Looks like the white stuff is setting in. Roads are not great, take care and a bit like C19 precautions give extra space between vehicles to #brake. @LincsRuralCrime and other resources dealing with several vehicle incidents across the South

of the county. #Snowing #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/qa4uN2c8yw — Lincolnshire Police Specials (@LincsSpecials) January 14, 2021

Localised flooding across the NSK area. Please only travel if you are making an essential journey. Tanners Lane, Corby Glenn under water. Officers dealing with multiple collisions and vehicles in water #response #policing #grantham pic.twitter.com/F7jfeb6Cd4 — Sgt Dan McCormack (@LincsRuralCop) January 14, 2021

Lincolnshire County Council said it was notified by three schools who had to close early due to the snow and they were:

Frances Olive Anderson C of E Primary School, Gainsborough

Gainsborough Nursery School

Kingsdown Nursery School, Lincoln

On AL so could enjoy a snowy walk & some photography around my village. Even the tyre tracks made interlocking hearts in the snow!! #snowday @thelincolnite @looknorthBBC pic.twitter.com/9RcIppusPJ — Sam Lewis (@1stDS27) January 14, 2021

