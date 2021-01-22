Lincolnshire
January 22, 2021 1.45 pm

A tonne of food and over £16k donated to food banks in Lincolnshire Co-op campaign

An unprecedented year of local donations
Laura Worsley, Lincolnshire Co-op Community Co-ordinator, collecting donations. | Photo: Lincolnshire Co-op

Over a tonne of food and essential items, as well as more than £16,000, have been donated to local food banks through a Lincolnshire Co-op campaign.

The donations came after Lincolnshire Co-op launched its food bank advent calendar campaign throughout December.

An estimated 1,350kg of food and essentials, the equivalent of around 3,213 meals, and £16,675 of store dividend and cash was donated to over 40 larders and food banks in Lincolnshire.

Customers could also donate store dividend as well as cash and items. | Photo: Lincolnshire Co-op

Customers were encouraged to donate one item each day during their shopping, dropping them in collection bins at local stores.

A full collection bin at the Queen Elizabeth Road store in Lincoln. | Photo: Lincolnshire Co-op

Each day a new item was suggested by Lincolnshire Co-op, ranging from tinned goods to cleaning products, providing an advent calendar format for the scheme.

Items were suggested for donations with campaign labels in stores. | Photo: Lincolnshire Co-op

Sam Turner, Community Manager at Lincolnshire Co-op said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who donated to our Food Bank Advent Calendar campaign.

“Thanks to the generosity of our shoppers, members, and colleagues, we’ve been able to support the important work of local food banks in our area and help feed families at Christmas and beyond.”

