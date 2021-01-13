A15 resurfacing brought forward after potholes blight

Resurfacing works on the A15 from Sleaford to Lincoln have been brought forward to this year, as large potholes have appeared in recent weeks.

The stretch of road between Sleaford and Lincoln on the A15 has been affected by the winter weather over the Christmas period, with several dangerous potholes developing.

The main bulk of the holes can be found while heading towards Lincoln, just before the junction onto the B1191 towards RAF Digby.

Lincolnshire County Council said that plans to resurface the road have been brought forward to later in 2021 as a result of the road’s wear and tear.

The date could not be specified as yet, but the resurfacing scheme is hoped to make the stretch smoother to drive on.

Road users have reported that while some potholes have been filled by highways, there are still plenty of dangerous ones on the road.

One particularly disgruntled driver measured a pothole and found it to be 125cm long, 70cm wide and 14cm deep.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The very wet and then very cold weather we’ve had since Christmas has caused multiple potholes to form very quickly on this section of the A15.

“Teams have been out a number of times to carry out repairs in recent weeks.

“It’s clear that this area of the road is reaching the end of its life, so we’ve brought forward the resurfacing scheme here and that’ll take place later this year.”

To report a pothole, visit the Lincolnshire County Council website.