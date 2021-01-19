Belton Woods lodges close after dog poisoning
Manager warned pet owners to be careful
Belton Woods Lodges will close for an investigation after a case of dog poisoning was reported to management.
The resort manager at the lodges, which are located next to the Belton Woods Hotel and golf course in Grantham, posted the news on social media on Monday.
The dog affected was rushed to the vets and is currently receiving treatment.
Kelly Claypole, resort manager, said an investigation has been launched to keep everyone’s pets safe.
She said: “We have been called onsite this evening as we have had a suspected dog poisoning within the woods (up the main driveway).
“As a result Belton Woods Lodges will now be closed to allow an investigation ensuring no other people’s pets come to harm – as well as our beloved wildlife that we have onsite.”
The incident comes a week after the lodges enforced a rule of dogs being on a lead at all times, as well as new dog waste bins.
Kelly added: “We are aware of other incidents reported on social media affecting a number of dogs in surrounding areas which may be due to a water borne bug – from playing in and drinking from puddles, rivers and lakes – but cannot speculate at this time if this is connected.”
It is unsure when the lodges will reopen again or how long the investigation will take.