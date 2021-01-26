Bespoke cars worth over £100k stolen from Cadwell Park

Two BMW cars worth over £100,000 combined have been stolen from Cadwell Park in Louth.

The cars, a BMW X5 medical car, and an M240i safety car, were stolen at around 12.15am on January 26.

The combined value of the two vehicle stands at over £100,000 and police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They both have very distinctive looks due to their purpose as track safety and medical cars, as written on the vehicles themselves.

Anyone who may be able to help with this investigation is being asked to contact officers in one of the following ways:

By calling 101 and quoting reference 5 of January 26

By emailing [email protected] – putting the same reference in the subject box

By contacting Crimestoppers anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555111