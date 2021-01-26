Louth
January 26, 2021 1.47 pm

Bespoke cars worth over £100k stolen from Cadwell Park

Expensive theft from Lincolnshire race track
These two valuable cars were stolen from Cadwell Park in Louth on Tuesday morning. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police / Collage: The Lincolnite

Two BMW cars worth over £100,000 combined have been stolen from Cadwell Park in Louth.

The cars, a BMW X5 medical car, and an M240i safety car, were stolen at around 12.15am on January 26.

The combined value of the two vehicle stands at over £100,000 and police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The BMW M240i safety car that was stolen from Cadwell Park. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

They both have very distinctive looks due to their purpose as track safety and medical cars, as written on the vehicles themselves.

The BMW X5 medical car that was also stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Anyone who may be able to help with this investigation is being asked to contact officers in one of the following ways:

  • By calling 101 and quoting reference 5 of January 26
  • By emailing [email protected] – putting the same reference in the subject box
  • By contacting Crimestoppers anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555111

