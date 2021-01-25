Boy racers given COVID fines in Boston

Ten people from Boston have been given fines for breaching COVID-19 regulations by driving dangerously in supermarket car parks.

Officers were called after three separate reports of dangerous driving in the car parks of Lidl and Tesco in Wyberton Fen, as well as on Marsh Lane Industrial Estate in Boston.

All three incidents took place and were reported to police between 5pm and 6pm on Sunday, January 24, though it is unsure if they were connected at all.

When officers arrived, the drivers were seen doing donut manoeuvres and racing in the snow.

A total of 10 people were given £200 fines for breaking lockdown guidelines, but this will be reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days, due to all being first time offenders.

As well as the COVID-19 fines, two of the vehicles were also seized as a result of being uninsured, with drivers reported.

A traffic offence report was also submitted after one driver was seen to be driving not just dangerously but out of control.

Inspector Fran Harrod of Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to thank the public for bringing these incidents of dangerous driving to our attention.

“This is not only extremely dangerous to those taking part but to others in these areas.

“While we continue to engage and explain with the public, this was a blatant breach of the restrictions which will not be tolerated.”