CCTV appeal for Grimsby robbery suspects

Police are appealing to identify three suspects in connection with a robbery and assault in Grimsby.

At around 9pm on Thursday, January 21, a man biked along Chantry Lane in the town and was attacked by three unknown men.

The victim required hospital treatment after suffering injuries to his face and head, but these injuries turned out to not be life-threatening.

The three men were spotted on CCTV, and police would now like to identify and speak to them.

If you recognise any of the men or have any information that could help officers, call 101 and quote incident 503 of January 21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you wish to remain anonymous.