Fears over future as Boyes winds down Lincoln store

Boyes is winding down its Lincoln store, with some sections and aisles already completely empty.

Staff at the discount store located in the City Square Centre did not initially know about Lincolnshire Co-op’s plans to demolish and replace the old retail building until The Lincolnite went in to speak to them in March 2019.

At the time they said they were determined that Boyes would remain in the city. However, with the store starting to become more empty, there is still no news regarding future plans or an alternative location, despite The Lincolnite trying to contact the company on numerous occasions on Thursday.

Boyes is currently open during the coronavirus pandemic with temporary opening hours of 9am-4pm Monday to Saturday.

Although some aisles including toiletries were well stocked, some areas of the store looked rather bare on Thursday, and it appeared as if it was gradually preparing to close.

There are also posters in the windows advertising the end of season clearance that is currently happening in the store.

Lincolnshire Co-op already closed its store in the centre, as well as the pharmacy, and moved them to a new nearby location in the Cornhill Quarter area of the city.

However, Lincolnshire Co-op’s post office is currently still based at the centre and options are being explored to find a new location for the service.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op said: “The City Square Centre has been earmarked for development for several years as part of the Co-op’s long term approach to provide a further range of amenities for the local community.

“We plan to apply for planning permission to replace the centre with a new building in keeping with the rest of the Cornhill Quarter.

“We have been working with tenants to support them in finding alternative premises during this time. We look forward to sharing further development news in the near future.

“We have also been exploring options for the post office for some time and are working with Post Office Ltd to identify a new location for this service.”