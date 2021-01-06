Funeral procession for murdered Boston schoolboy

The funeral of murdered Boston schoolboy Roberts Buncis will take place next week, with flowers “warmly welcome”, according to a family friend.

A recent inquest found that 12-year-old Roberts suffered fatal stab wounds to the neck, chest and abdomen and his body was found at Alcorn Green in Fishtoft on December 12, just two days before his 13th birthday.

Family friend Agnes Emsina, who raised over £21,000 for Roberts’ family via a JustGiving Page, said that the funeral will be at Boston Cemetery at 1.30pm on Thursday, January 14.

She said due to the coronavirus crisis and limited numbers permitted at funerals, people are being asked not to enter the cemetery or the chapel as they will be turned away.

Roberts will be taken down Tawney Street/Robin Hood’s Walk shortly after 1pm and she said at this point people will be able to pay their respects along the route.

However, people are advised to not gather in groups and to wear face masks, observe social distancing and respect personal space.

She said: “Thank you once again for your ongoing support. Roberts’ father (Edgars) is eternally grateful for your kind words and helping hand during the tragic loss of his son.”

Agnes added that any flowers should be handed to Lincolnshire Co-op Boston Funeral Home the day before the funeral.

The recent inquest was adjourned pending further police inquiry as Lincolnshire Police’s murder investigations continue.

Three teenagers were arrested as a result of the incident, a 14-year-old boy was eventually charged with murder while the other two, a 19-year-old and a 13-year-old, were released.

The 14-year-old boy who was charged with murder appeared in court on Monday, December 14 with a bandage wrapped around a hand wound.

The suspect will face a provisional trial date on June 21 in connection with the incident.