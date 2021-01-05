Post-mortem reveals how Boston schoolboy was murdered
Inquest paused while police investigate murder
A Boston schoolboy suffered stab wounds all over his body when he was murdered, a coroner’s post-mortem report found.
Roberts Buncis, 12, was found dead at Alcorn Green in Fishtoft near Boston on Saturday, December 12, just two days before his 13th birthday.
An inquest was launched into the boy’s death to try and decipher how he died, as well as when and where it happened.
The inquest began on Tuesday, January 5 at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln, with coroner Paul Smith in attendance, and detective inspector Andy McWatt, who read a pre-prepared statement about the case.
Coroner Paul Smith found that Roberts suffered fatal stab wounds to the neck, chest and abdomen, supporting police’s treatment of this case as a murder investigation.
Roberts’ dad Edgar is listed as the person who identified his son’s body.
Over £20,000 has been raised for Edgar Buncis to cover the funeral costs for Roberts as well as supporting him.
The inquest has now been adjourned pending further inquiry as police’s murder investigations continue.
Three teenagers were arrested as a result of the incident, a 14-year-old boy was eventually charged with murder while the other two, a 19-year-old and a 13-year-old, were released.
The 14-year-old boy who was charged with murder appeared in court on Monday, December 14 with a bandage wrapped around a hand wound.
The suspect will face a provisional trial date on June 21 in connection with the incident, but a new date for the inquest is yet to be decided.