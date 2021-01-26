Hays Travel to close three Lincolnshire shops after COVID-19 impact
Three out of eight will not reopen
Hays Travel will close three of its eight branches in Lincolnshire, after the COVID lockdown and travel bans have delayed progress for the travel firm.
The company, based in the North East of England, will close 89 of its 535 shops after a review into performance in recent times.
Three Lincolnshire stores will be affected by these closures: Grantham, Spalding and Boston not reopening once their leases expire.
However, branches in Lincoln, Sleaford, Skegness, Grimsby and Stamford will be some of the 83% of Hays stores that will stay open.
A total of 388 staff will be affected by the closures across the country, around 5% of the 7,700 people employed by Hays Travel.
It comes after Hays Travel bought fellow travel firm Thomas Cook in 2019 in an attempt to expand business.
A third national lockdown and subsequent travel ban forced the company to act and make the difficult decision to close branches.
The closures are part of a two-year business plan set out by the company in order to “be ready for the bounce back” from the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson for Hays Travel said the company is doing all it can to protect any staff affected by the closures.
“We are now discussing a number of options for alternative work for all staff at those stores.
There are other Hays Travel stores near and all customers continue to be looked after by staff working from home via phone, zoom, FaceTime and other means during lockdown.”