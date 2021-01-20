Lincoln Imp trail to return this summer

The much-anticipated Lincoln Imp trail will be coming back in July 2021, after COVID-19 postponed the event last year.

The event returns on Saturday, July 3 and will run until September 8, with thirty imps designed by national and local artists to find.

Thirty IMPs will be displayed throughout the city of Lincoln, and one imp will even be placed in Skegness.

Five of the 1.5m high sculptures will be ‘roaming’ community imps that move among shops in Lincoln, in window displays between Newport Arch and St Mark’s Shopping Centre.

The imps were selected after a design competition where the winners were picked by sponsors.

As well as the 30 chosen for the main trail, the Education Trail Imps will be shown too, decorated by schools across Lincolnshire.

Maps will be available to help you find them all, and a social media campaign will run throughout the trail.

A new interactive app will also be available to download for the trail, offering games and activities.

To say farewell to the imps, an event will take place at Lincoln Castle between September 9-23, ahead of the auction on Lincolnshire Day, October 1.

Funds raised will be donated to the event’s charity partner, St Barnabas Hospice.

Sarah Loftus, chief executive at Lincoln BIG, said: “It was disappointing that we had to postpone the trail last year, but this was the same for so many events.

“The trail will launch this summer across the city centre as it will take place outdoors so social distancing can still be respected.

“This does mean everyone will get the chance to see the individually hand-painted sculptures outside when exercising or having some retail therapy and put a smile on people’s faces.

“This project has the ability to unite the city during this really challenging time, it will bring something positive to both residents, workers and businesses this year.”