Lincoln MP reprimanded over political leaflet

Judges said it was an impartiality breach

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney has been given a formal warning for promoting his role as a magistrate on a political leaflet.

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office said Mr McCartney’s advertising of his role as a magistrate on the supplemental list “gave the appearance of seeking to gain advantage, which is contrary to guidance that is intended to protect judicial independence and impartiality”.

A statement from the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Robert Buckland and Queen’s Bench Division of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

They said: “In reaching their decision, they noted that Mr McCartney had previously received a disciplinary sanction for similar behaviour and was unwilling to acknowledge the inappropriateness of his actions.”

The statement includes no further detail on the leaflet such as when it was issued or what it said specifically

The Conservative MP, who took his Lincoln seat back from Labour’s Karen Lee in December 2019, notes his role that he has been a magistrate since 1999 on his website.

Following a list of roles he has undertaken since the early 1990s, his website states: “He has been a Parish Councillor, a school governor and a Magistrate since 1999.”

He also referred to it in his election leaflets in June 2017 where he said: “Having sat as a Magistrate in Lincoln for many years, Karl has seen at first hand the effect crime has on our society.”

Karl McCartney has been contacted for comment, but did not reply by the time of publication.

— Later update: The Lincoln MP has now responded to the judges’ reprimand.