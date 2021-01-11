Lincolnshire distillery expands with new factory
A big upgrade for Bottomley Distillers
The makers of Pin Gin in Lincolnshire moved into new premises fourteen times the size of their old distillery.
Bottomley Distillers, based in Louth but trading across the UK, took the step on January 9 to move into a new premises in the town.
It is hoped that this relocation to a larger space will be the next step in making the brand a leading industry competitor.
Co-founders Amy Conyard and Alan Bottomley will remain at the head of the distillery team alongside the move.
They produced nearly 15,000 litres of hand sanitiser to support NHS services and essential workers during a national shortage.
The business also launched the “Est. 1982″ label gin in partnership with St Barnabas Hospice to raise money for the charity.
Amy said: “It was very surreal getting the keys for the new distillery site, just over two years since we got the keys for the last one!”
Alan added: “It’s a massive step forward for the distillery, the new site will house our 5,000 litre still which can be viewed directly from the visitor centre.”