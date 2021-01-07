Major COVID-19 outbreak at Lincolnshire care home

There have been 441 new coronavirus cases and 21 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 354 new cases in Lincolnshire, 49 in North East Lincolnshire and 38 in North Lincolnshire.

On Thursday, 13 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, seven in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported nine new local hospital deaths on Thursday, including five at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and four at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG).

On Thursday, national cases increased by 52,618 to 2,889,419, while deaths rose by 1,162 to 78,508.

A “significant outbreak” with over 60 cases and five deaths has been declared at the Red Court care home in Grantham, during a week which has seen South Kesteven take over as the district with the highest coronavirus infection rate in Greater Lincolnshire.

The MP for Lincoln Karl McCartney said “this is not democracy as I know it” after he rebelled against the latest lockdown vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday night, one of only 16 in the country and the only one to vote against in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire’s county and district council leaders have sent a joint letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, accusing the government of lacking transparency and covering up vaccination rollout plans.

In national news, the new Oxford vaccine for coronavirus is being distributed to GP services this week, with pharmacies set to be given the green light next week – here’s a list of COVID-19 vaccination hubs across Greater Lincolnshire.

Hundreds of six-man teams of medically qualified military personnel are on standby to assist the nationwide vaccine rollout.

The weekly Clap for Carers will be reintroduced this week, but will now be called Clap for Heroes instead – it will be at 8pm on Thursdays from now on.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate over the last seven days up to January 6, according to the government dashboard:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, January 7

40,590 cases (up 441)

27,725 in Lincolnshire (up 354)

6,515 in North Lincolnshire (up 38)

6,350 in North East Lincolnshire (up 49)

1,536 deaths (up 21)

1,079 from Lincolnshire (up 13)

247 from North Lincolnshire (up seven)

210 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 910 hospital deaths (up nine)

542 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up five)

23 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

344 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up four)

2,889,419 UK cases, 78,508 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.