Mystery rise in COVID infections in South Kesteven

Local health bosses don’t know what has caused South Kesteven’s spike in COVID-19 infections, now at the top of the Lincolnshire league table, but say cases are increasing all over the East Midlands.

Since January 1, the district has overtaken Lincoln city to take the top spot with the highest infection rate in Greater Lincolnshire.

However, Boston, which was ranked second highest infection rate in the UK at the end of November, has dropped to 328th nationally and sixth in Greater Lincolnshire, followed by East Lindsey and Northern Lincolnshire.

North and North East Lincolnshire both escaped tier 4 restrictions on December 30, while Lincolnshire moved into tier 4.

The Northern Lincolnshire region has an average infection rate of 174.4 per 100,000 of the population, far lower than the national average of 518.5.

However, Lincolnshire’s seven districts average is 270.6, nearly 100 more than Northern Lincolnshire regions.

Greater Lincolnshire as whole has an infection rate of 249.2, less than the national rate (518.5).

From January 1 to January 4, six districts saw an increase in their infection rates. However, Lincoln City, West Lindsey and Boston have seen a decrease despite previously having the top three highest infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire.

Tony McGinty, Assistant Director of Public Health, said: “We are just looking into possible causes of this rise in South Kesteven at the moment and have not yet identified any definitive reason for this rise.

“It is clear that cases are increasing all over the East Midlands again though, and higher figures in South Kesteven may be part of this overall rise.

“We are in close contact with South Kesteven District Council and any additional action needed to support local people will be put in place.”

He added: “In the meantime it is really important that people stay at home as much as possible, only travel for essential needs and maintain space, wear face coverings and regularly wash their hands.”

South Kesteven District Council did not respond to a request for comment.