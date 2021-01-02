Man in hospital after New Year’s Day stabbing

No arrests have been made yet

A 34-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing at a house in Gainsborough.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on January 1 at a property on Northolme View in the town.

The 34-year-old victim has been taken to Hull hospital for treatment of serious injuries, that have been assessed as non-life threatening.

It is thought that the victim was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary, though police cannot confirm this to be true.

No arrests have been made as yet by police, but an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is being asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident 291 of January 1.