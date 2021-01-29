Married couple of 67 years reunited in Lincolnshire care home

A Lincolnshire couple who have been married for 67 years were reunited after the husband joined his wife at the same care home.

Mary Owen, 88, has been at the Four Seasons Health Care’s Doulton Court Care Home in Sutton-on-Sea for over seven years, with regular visits from husband Bob, 90.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and months of restrictions, the two haven’t been able to meet up as often as they would like, limited only to socially distanced visits and zoom calls.

Those days are now over for the lovebirds, as Bob moved into the same care home in January, reunited with his true love.

Bob said: “I have missed Mary so, so much and I’m so happy that we can be together again at last.”

The couple, who are originally from Nottingham, first met at a dance in 1951, at Jepson’s Ballroom when they were just 20 and 18-years-old respectively.

Bob proposed to Mary as they walked past a jewellers, and the two got married on Bob’s birthday in March 1953.

They have a son, two daughters and one granddaughter and are still going strong to this day.

The pair have shared their secret to a long and happy marriage, putting it down to “lots of communication, date nights and of course, true love, which conquers all.”

The manager of Doulton Court Care Home, Susan Yates, said: “It has been wonderful for Bob and Mary to be reunited and it’s so heart-warming to see them enjoying life together once more.

“They love taking part in activities like singing, crafts club and playing board games and being able to sit down and enjoy their meals together again.”