Minute silence on funeral day for Lincolnshire paramedic who died of COVID-19

A Lincolnshire paramedic who died from COVID-19 in December will have a minute’s silence in his honour on the day of his funeral.

Tony Chadbourne, often known as Chad or Chadders, died of the virus on the week of Christmas after 23 years service for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

His family described him as an “NHS hero who dedicated his life to his career” and now he will be honoured as such at his funeral on Friday, January 22.

Tony had recently received his 20 year service medal from EMAS, and was promoted to Duty Operations Manager a month before his passing.

EMAS posted a tribute on social media on the day of the funeral, vowing to mark Tony’s life with a minute’s silence at 12.45pm.

It reads: “Due to current national restrictions, we cannot pay our respects in the way we normally would for a colleague and so instead will be marking a minute’s silence at 12.45pm today, wherever we are.

“If you would like to join us in observing a minute’s silence to remember Tony, wherever you are at 12.45pm, please do.”

A number of heartfelt tributes have been shared by people at EMAS to remember Tony, from staff and bosses alike.

Richard Henderson, EMAS chief executive, said: “Losing Chad is incredibly sad, and it’s difficult to find the words to express how colleagues across the service will be feeling as they hear this devastating news.

“My thoughts are with Chad’s family, and his close colleagues and good friends, many of whom will be at work today and over the coming weeks; continuing to provide emergency and urgent care for those who need it.”