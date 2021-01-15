One star hygiene for two shops on same Lincoln street

Two shops on the same street in Lincoln have been given a one star hygiene rating at the same time.

European Store and Golden Leaf, both on Portland Street, were inspected by city council officials on December 9, 2020.

Findings of the inspection were published on Friday, January 15, 2021, with both stores requiring “major improvement” on their management of food safety.

Golden Leaf, a Chinese supermarket with a cafe under the same name next door, was given a “generally satisfactory” score for its cleanliness and condition of facilities, but were lacking in other areas.

Hygienic food handling, which includes the cooking, preparing and storage of food, and major improvement is necessary for its management of food safety, according to inspectors.

It is somewhat of an anomaly for Golden Leaf, which has scored five out of five in its two previous inspections, as well as having a maximum review score on Facebook.

The shop used to be located on Tentercroft Street, but made the move to Portland Street in 2018.

Golden Leaf also announced on Saturday, January 9 that owner and founder Jenny Lo would be stepping down to make way for a new owner.

As for European Store, it was rated as generally satisfactory again for cleanliness and condition, as well as hygienic food handling, but management of food safety let it down.

It is the first recorded hygiene inspection to take place at European Store, after replacing Shas Barber shop at 3 Portland Street.