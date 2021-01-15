Pelham Bridge closure for repair works set for the summer

Works to repair and resurface Pelham Bridge in Lincoln are set to last over two months this summer.

Exact dates will be announced in due course, but work is expected to take place between June and August 2021, lasting nine weeks.

The bridge, opened by the Queen herself in 1958, will have the expansion joints replaced, as well as being resurfaced and a new course of water-proofing installed.

A new barrier will be installed between the footpath and the road on the bridge to keep pedestrians safe.

The work has been a long time coming, originally planned to take place in January with a single lane closure in each direction.

As plans for this project were being finalised, the council discovered that the bridge could not run effectively and safely alongside works taking place.

The reason for the project’s rescheduling is to reduce disruption for divers, as well as to complete the work as quick as possible.

During the works, northbound traffic will be diverted along the East West Link Road and Tentercroft Street to cross University Bridge, and use Newland and Wigford Way to rejoin Melville Street.

As for southbound traffic, the diversion route will be vice versa to northbound, and pedestrians will be directed to the High Street to cross at the level crossing.

This will also temporarily disable the Tidal Flow system on Canwick Road, directly south of the bridge.

The middle lane will be closed here, both for safety and smoothness of traffic flow.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “When it became clear that we couldn’t complete the necessary works with just one lane closure, we looked for a time when traffic would likely be lightest across Pelham Bridge.

“Thankfully, the newly opened Eastern Bypass is taking traffic away from this route already, and will provide an alternative option for many during the bridge closure.

“The bridge is also much less busy during school summer holidays.

“There’s no doubt that Pelham Bridge is one of the busiest routes in Lincoln, and we appreciate that this closure will have a significant impact on traffic, but the bridge hasn’t been re-waterproofed since it was built over 60 years ago.

“This work is essential to make sure that water and salt can’t get into the joints of the bridge and weaken the structure.”