Police find plethora of drugs in Lincoln home raid
Alleged drug dealer charged
A 20-year-old man has been charged after police searched his Lincoln home and found various drugs, including cocaine, MDMA, amphetamines and ketamine.
Officers completed a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Newark Road on the evening of Friday, January 15.
The property raided was the address of Henry Lamyman, 20, and he has been subsequently charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply.
He has been charged with six separate drug supply offences, after officers found cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, amphetamine, ketamine and psychoactive substances, namely LSD, at his home.
Police found approximately a kilogram of cocaine, over a kilogram of ketamine, more than 1,000 pills, 800g of cannabis and 270g of amphetamines.
He has also been charged with an offence relating to criminal property, and appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, January 18.
He will now face a trial by jury at Lincoln Crown Court on February 15, and has been bailed until then.