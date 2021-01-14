Rapid COVID testing coming to Boston next week

People in Boston are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 even if they aren’t displaying symptoms, as part of a new community testing programme.

It starts from Monday, January 18 and sees the council asking anyone aged 16 and over to get a coronavirus test.

Testing will be available for all people at the Peter Paine Performance Centre on Rosebery Avenue and Tollfield Campus Haven High on Tollfield Road between 8am and 8pm from Monday.

These sites will remain operational seven days a week until Sunday, February 14 and they will work similarly to how the mass rapid testing site at Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium does.

No appointment will be necessary at the sites and results will be given within an hour.

If the rapid lateral flow test is positive, you will can then get a full PCR COVID-19 test.

Anyone aged 16 or 17 should be accompanied by an adult or have the consent of a parent or guardian.

Dr Neill Hepburn, Medical Director for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Community COVID testing is a practical way we can keep our loved ones, colleagues and friends safe by preventing the spread of the virus.

“You will also be doing your part to keep the health services running and available when you need them.”

Boston and Lincoln remain alongside Grantham (South Kesteven) the areas with the highest infection rates in Lincolnshire.