Trio deny Boston murder
They go on trial at Leicester Crown Court in April
Three people in court have denied the murder of a Polish man in Boston.
The body of Marcin Stolarek, a 46-year-old Polish national, was discovered in South Forty Foot Drain, near Chain Bridge Road, on January 12 last year.
Lincolnshire Police later charged four people with Mr Stolarek’s murder.
Three of the accused appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by video-link and entered not guilty pleas to the murder charge on Wednesday.
They are Artur Klosowski, 30, of Witham Place, Boston; Adam Kaminski, 27, of Union Court, Boston; and Justyna Swiatek, 27, also of Union Court, Boston.
A fourth defendant, Lukasz Ferenc, 28, of Windsor Bank, Boston, denied the murder charge at an earlier hearing.
Klosowski, Kaminski and Ferenc also deny a charge of conspiring to pervert the course of justice between November 27 and 28, 2019.
Swiatek and a fifth defendant, Adam Maksajda, 34, of Blacksmiths Grove, Fishtoft, deny a charge of conspiring to pervert the course of justice between January 13 and 16, 2020.
The defendants will go on trial at Leicester Crown Court, starting on April 6.
They will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre trial review hearing on February 8.
Judge John Pini QC remanded all of the defendants back into custody except Maksajda who is on conditional bail.