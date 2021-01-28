Woman jailed for lethal drug cocktail injection

A 37-year-old woman from Grimsby has been jailed for four and a half years after admitting to manslaughter via injection of a lethal drug cocktail.

Amanda Walton, 37, of Castle Street, admitted to causing the death of 32-year-old Emma Brennan on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Walton mixed a ‘snowball’ cocktail of cocaine and heroin and injected Brennan with the drugs after inviting her back to her house.

Emma Brennan had left her son in the care of her partner when she met up with Walton, and was pronounced dead in the living room of the suspect’s house at 6.40am after having an adverse reaction to the injection.

The court heard that before police arrived at the scene, Walton had tried to hide any evidence of what had happened by putting the syringe in a drawer.

She also claimed to have not been in the house when Emma took the lethal dose of drugs.

Later, Amanda Walton admitted the truth and was subsequently charged and sentenced with manslaughter.

She will now face four and a half years in prison after being sentenced at Hull Crown Court.

Detective Constable Chris Clarke, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to thank Emma’s family for their patience and dignity throughout our investigation into her death.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for them and I would ask that people respect their privacy and allow them to grieve for their daughter without commenting on her lifestyle choices.

“What happened that night not only cost Emma her life, but has had a huge impact on her parents, her son and her partner, as well as all those who knew and loved her.

“It will also be something Ms Walton will have to live with for the rest of her life too and illustrates the terrible potential consequences of injecting others with drugs.”