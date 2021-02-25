263 COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

There have been 263 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday and three COVID-related deaths, compared to 195 cases and two deaths this time last week,

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 204 new cases in Lincolnshire, 36 in North East Lincolnshire and 23 in North Lincolnshire.

On Thursday, two deaths was registered in Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. North Lincolnshire deaths have now hit 300.

NHS England reported four new local hospital deaths, including two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

On Thursday, national cases increased by 9,985 to 4,154,562 while deaths rose by 323 to 122,070. Some 18.6 million have had their first jab.

In local news, the latest NHS England figures show that nearly 240,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire so far.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows 237,027 jabs have taken place between December 8 and February 21 — up by 34,228 on the previous week. However, that figure is lower week on week (36,828 last week and 38,365 the week before).

The UK’s COVID-19 alert level has been downgraded as the threat of the NHS being overwhelmed recedes.

The UK’s chief medical officers said the alert level should move from 5 to 4 as the numbers of patients in hospital are “consistently declining and the threat of the NHS and other health services being overwhelmed within 21 days has receded”.

Level 4 means transmission of COVID-19 is now “high or rising exponentially” compared with level 5, the highest level, where there was “a risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed”.

Police have handed out nearly 70,000 fines to people for breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules since they came into force, with more than 6,000 issued in a single week, new data shows.

Figures published by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) on Thursday show that a total of 68,952 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued by forces.

GCSEs and A-levels cancelled in England by the pandemic will be replaced by grades decided by teachers, the exams watchdog Ofqual has confirmed.

Schools can determine grades this summer by using a combination of mock exams, coursework and essays.

More surge testing will be rolled out in Ealing after additional cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa were detected.

It is an extension of testing which was started in the west London borough earlier this month following the discovery of previous cases.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate numbers up to February 25 according to the government dashboard:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, February 25 53,054 cases (up 263) 37,468 in Lincolnshire (up 204)

7,969 in North Lincolnshire (up 23)

7,617 in North East Lincolnshire (up 36) 2,060 deaths (up three) 1,513 from Lincolnshire (up two)

300 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

247 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,213 hospital deaths (up four) 752 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

419 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two) 4,154,562 UK cases, 122,070 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.