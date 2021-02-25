Lincolnshire has vaccinated nearly 240k people, but numbers are falling weekly
Problems with vaccine supply emerge
The latest NHS England figures show that nearly 240,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire so far — of which were 3,321 second doses.
The weekly data released on Thursday shows 237,027 jabs have taken place between December 8 and February 21 — up by 34,228 on the previous week. However, that figure is lower week on week (36,828 last week and 38,365 the week before).
The figures show 164,027 people over the age of 65 have received their first vaccination and another 1,702 have been given their second.
Some 69,679 people aged under 65 have received their first dose, with a further 1,619 receiving a second jab. This includes those between aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.
In North Lincolnshire, a total of 54,200 vaccines have been distributed and 48,205 have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.
On Wednesday, it was reported that an apparent fall in the number of Britons being vaccinated against COVID-19 each day is down to “supply fluctuations” according to England’s deputy chief medical officer.
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said it “will take a few months” before vaccine manufacturers are able to produce doses in a “steady routine”, adding that “global supply restraints” have also hampered the UK’s vaccine rollout.
People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton