Lincolnshire has vaccinated nearly 240k people, but numbers are falling weekly

The latest NHS England figures show that nearly 240,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire so far — of which were 3,321 second doses.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows 237,027 jabs have taken place between December 8 and February 21 — up by 34,228 on the previous week. However, that figure is lower week on week (36,828 last week and 38,365 the week before).

The figures show 164,027 people over the age of 65 have received their first vaccination and another 1,702 have been given their second.

Some 69,679 people aged under 65 have received their first dose, with a further 1,619 receiving a second jab. This includes those between aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 54,200 vaccines have been distributed and 48,205 have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, it was reported that an apparent fall in the number of Britons being vaccinated against COVID-19 each day is down to “supply fluctuations” according to England’s deputy chief medical officer.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said it “will take a few months” before vaccine manufacturers are able to produce doses in a “steady routine”, adding that “global supply restraints” have also hampered the UK’s vaccine rollout.

People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.

FIND OUT HOW FAR YOU ARE IN THE VACCINE QUEUE

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton