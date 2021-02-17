A quarter of primary pupils now back in school in Lincolnshire

Some 17% of all students in total

Over 25% of children are now physically attending primary school in Lincolnshire, slightly above the national average of 24% in England — this includes mainly vulnerable children and those of key workers.

Lincolnshire County Council said: “In the primary sector, over 25% of children are attending, on average 20 schools have had over 50% attendance with seven often having over 70%.”

Nationally, 24% of primary school pupils were on-site last week during the third lockdown, a slight rise on the week before (23%).

Meanwhile, 5% of secondary school students were in class – the same as the February 4 figure in England.

Overall, 16% of state school pupils were in class on February 11 – the same as the week before, according to figures from the Department for Education.

Lincolnshire County Council added: “17% of [all] children have been attending school each day and this is increasing as the weeks pass.” However, this is not a change from the 17% of children attending school on January 13.

November’s lockdown saw over 90% of children attending in Lincolnshire as schools were allowed to be open for all pupils, not just for vulnerable and essential workers’ children.

At the end of June 2020, when schools reopened after the first lockdown, almost all primary schools were open to reception, year 1 and year 6, but only around 35-40% of eligible pupils were attending.

All school children are set to return to the classroom on March 8 under plans to start lifting the lockdown. Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on February 22 with a phased school return.

Schools and colleges in England are currently closed except to children of key workers and vulnerable pupils.