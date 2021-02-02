Biker returns home after horror crash which caused leg amputation

A 50-year-old man from Sleaford has returned home to his family a year after a terrifying motorcycle crash left him with life-changing injuries.

Andrew Pearson was riding his motorbike along London Road in November 2019 when a car pulled out in front of him and caused severe injury.

Andrew was left with a serious brain injury, fractures, dislocated joints and nerve damage.

He spent eight months in hospital and lives to tell the tale, despite having his right leg amputated above the knee, and losing the use of his left hand.

A further four months in a special rehabilitation centre meant Andrew had been away from his wife Anthea and their children for a whole year, excluding sporadic visits to hospital to see him.

Irwin Mitchell, lawyers for serious injuries, managed to secure a substantial payment to fund Andrew’s rehabilitation, as well as buying the family a specially adapted home to fit Andrew’s new needs.

Miraculously, Andrew recovered to move into the family’s new home in Sleaford, just in time for Christmas.

Andrew said: “While my family visited as much as they could there was a lot of time by myself, particularly during lockdown, when it was difficult not to think about what happened and the impact it’s had.

“Coming to terms with what happened and how life would be different for us all was difficult and there were some hard times.

“However, I’ve always been fit and active so drawing on that and setting myself the goal of getting home to Anthea and the kids really motivated me.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for all they’ve done to help and support me. The care I received has been first class but I’m so happy to be home.

“It means I can look to be more independent and start doing more things for myself; even things like just making a cup of tea and getting dressed, which people take for granted.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone but we’re determined to try and make the most of life and I’m focused on making more progress in my recovery.”