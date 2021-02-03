CCTV appeal after Lincoln shop assault and theft

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole from the Monks Road Co-op store in Lincoln before attacking a member of staff.

At around 6.40pm on Thursday, January 28, a woman filled a bag with goods at the Lincolnshire Co-op store on Monks Road, before leaving without payment.

When challenged by a staff member, the woman shoved them and hit her in the face, causing a small cut.

Police have released a CCTV image from the scene and would like the public’s help to track down the person in question.

If you recognise them, or have any information that could help officers, call 101 and quote incident number 21000060107.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident reference in the subject line.