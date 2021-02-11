Council identifies mystery barrel washed up at Chapel St Leonards beach

The area has been cordoned off

A large barrel of disinfectant has been washed up and spilled out on the shore of Chapel St Leonards beach, causing road closures and harm to wildlife.

Lincolnshire Police cordoned off the area surrounding Trunch Lane in the seaside village after a large tub of “unknown material” was spotted on Thursday.

East Lindsey District Council has now confirmed the tub is a 20-25 litre barrel of disinfectant that has washed up from the sea.

It has caused some damage and harm to wildlife such as seagulls and other marine life.

Trunch Lane remains closed, with police warning people to avoid the area until further notice.

No timescale can be put on when the barrel is expected to be cleared and the area to be safe again, but work is currently underway to remove the spill.