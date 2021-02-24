February 24, 2021 5.01 pm

COVID fines for Blackpool group who drove to Lincolnshire

Over 130 miles just to end up fined
The car was stopped by police in Scunthorpe. | Photo: Humberside Specials

Coronavirus fines were issued to the occupants of a car that was stopped in Scunthorpe on Tuesday night after a trip from Blackpool.

Humberside Police said the car travelled from the seaside resort to the North Lincolnshire town, which are over 130 miles apart, without a reasonable excuse.

Police urged people to follow the rules as the country is still in national lockdown.

Humberside Police were contacted for further information, but there was no reply by the time of publication.

