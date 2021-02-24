COVID fines for Blackpool group who drove to Lincolnshire
Over 130 miles just to end up fined
Coronavirus fines were issued to the occupants of a car that was stopped in Scunthorpe on Tuesday night after a trip from Blackpool.
Humberside Police said the car travelled from the seaside resort to the North Lincolnshire town, which are over 130 miles apart, without a reasonable excuse.
Police urged people to follow the rules as the country is still in national lockdown.
Car stopped in #Scunthorpe tonight
Covid fines issued to the occupants, driving from #Blackpool without reasonable excuse
We are still in National Lockdown, please follow the rules#SpecialContribution pic.twitter.com/JzrZYQnaRa
— Humberside Specials (@HumPolSpecials) February 23, 2021
Humberside Police were contacted for further information, but there was no reply by the time of publication.