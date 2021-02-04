“COVID is a sniper”: Woman loses four family members to virus

She is urging people to follow the rules

A healthcare worker from Cleethorpes has described COVID-19 as a sniper after losing four family members to the virus.

Sarah Ayers lost her father and aunt to coronavirus last year, and in January 2021 her two uncles died after testing positive.

Sarah wishes she could be around more of her family at this difficult time, but doesn’t want to put them at risk and is urging others to follow the rules too.

In an emotional interview with the BBC, Sarah said: “I feel like COVID is a little sniper waiting behind the bushes, waiting for my family to come outside.

“I live in fear of what’s going to happen next, who it’s going to take away from me, it’s just devastating.

“I understand that people desire to be with their friends and family. I would give anything to be with mine right now, but I can’t take that risk.

“I can’t put them at risk because I can’t lose anybody else, I just can’t.”

On Wednesday, February 3 there were 299 new coronavirus cases and 19 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire.