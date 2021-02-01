Extinction Rebellion target Lincoln firm for latest protest

Extinction Rebellion held a socially distanced protest outside Sunbelt Rentals in Lincoln over the weekend, opposing the company’s support of the HS2 project.

Climate change activists gathered at the unit on Great Northern Terrace Industrial Estate as an act of solidarity with fellow protestors across the country.

Extinction Rebellion aims to take action against High Speed 2, a transport project costing over £100 billion that will link rail capacity across the country, quicker than is currently available.

Sunbelt Rentals supply the fencing for HS2, and XR has taken matters into its own hands to try and put a stop to the project.

Protestors in Euston Square, London, have dug a hole and staged an underground demonstration so as not to be evicted from their original protest space.

Meanwhile in Lincoln on Sunday, protestors took to Sunbelt’s unit in the city and put posters, flags and warnings up on their gates to warn people about “the most destructive project in UK history.”

XR claim that at least 1.45 million tonnes of CO2 will be added into the atmosphere by the HS2 project.

HS2 bosses promised to be carbon neutral within its 120 year life span, another statement that has been rubbished and questioned by XR activists.

Rosemary Robinson of XR Lincolnshire has explained the cause for protest against the scheme, saying the claims made by Sunbelt are inaccurate.

She said: “We are sure that in view of Sunbelt’s claims of safety, they would not wish to be associated with these unsafe practices.

“Sunbelt also claims to be very committed to sustainability and protection of the planet. Yet they are supporting HS2, which all the major environmental groups in the UK oppose.

“HS2 will have a hugely destructive impact on large areas of the British countryside, irreplaceable habitats and thousands of mature trees and hedgerows.”

The Lincolnite approached Sunbelt Rentals for a statement, but are yet to receive a reply by the time of publication.