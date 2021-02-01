Further underage sex attack charges for former priest
More people have come forward
A former Church of England priest accused of sex attacks on young boys faced further charges when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.
Father Terence Atkinson, 68, who was formerly involved with St Johns and St Stephens Church Centre, which is now known as the Shalom Youth Project, on the East Marsh estate in Grimsby, is now accused of offences against seven different complainants over 21 years.
Atkinson, of Tetney Road, Humberston, pleaded not guilty to a total of 13 charges of indecent assault on a male person at his court appearance today.
The charges relate to different dates between November 1978 and November 1999.
Back in September 2020, during an earlier court appearance, Atkinson had pleaded not guilty to five counts of the same charge, but more cases have now emerged.
The charges arise from a Lincolnshire Police investigation into historic sexual abuse cases within the Diocese of Lincoln known as Operation Redstone.
Atkinson spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during today’s hearing.
Judge John Pini QC granted bail to Atkinson and adjourned the case for a trial to be held at the Crown Court on a date to be arranged later this year. The trial is expected to last two weeks.