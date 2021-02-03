Lincoln Grand Prix postponed again due to COVID-19
The race won’t go ahead in May
The Lincoln Grand Prix has been postponed for the second time in two years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 event was initially postponed from its traditional date in May to August before being cancelled fully after discussions with British Cycling.
The 2021 Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix, along with supporting events, had been due to take place on May 9 this year. Discussions are now continuing over rearranging it for the autumn.
This will be just the third time in the race’s 65 year history that the event won’t go ahead.
A statement from event organisers said: “Following discussions with British Cycling, our sponsors, City of Lincoln Council and Lincolnshire Police, we will continue to explore the possibility of a rearranged date in autumn but we will always remain conscious of this ongoing pandemic and the Public Health implications.
“We would like to thank our title sponsors Rapha, alongside City of Lincoln Council and the Michaelgate Hill Dash sponsors Newell’s who have and continue to be very supportive. In the mean time please take care and stay safe.”