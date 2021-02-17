Lincoln mum fundraising to get daughter a bionic arm
Eloise is bursting with excitement as the total rises
A woman from Lincoln is over halfway towards her £10,000 goal as she hopes to get her six-year-old daughter a bionic arm.
Eloise Clark, 6, was born without her left hand, after getting a condition called amniotic band syndrome.
It occurred when the inner layer of her placenta was damaged during pregnancy, causing thin strands of tissue to form and tangle around her developing fetus.
Now, after talking with her mum Charlotte, she has decided that she would like to have a bionic arm, though it cannot be fitted to her arm until she reaches nine years old.
A company called Open Bionics will be fitting the arm for Eloise, but only if she can reach the £10,000 target which is estimated to cover all fees, including specialist doctor appointments.
So far, Charlotte has raised £6,870 at the time of publishing, from 181 donations and 633 shares. Donate here.
Charlotte says in the fundraiser that Eloise’s condition has meant she has to go above and beyond to complete everyday tasks.
She says: “Since Eloise was born she’s had numerous hospital appointments and tests but nothing has ever phased her.
“Every single day she amazes me more and more. Have you ever tried doing daily tasks with just one hand?
“Eloise has always found ways to get tasks done, for example as a baby she used to use her feet to help play with her toys, she’s found ways to cut her dinner up using a knife and fork. The list is endless.”
Eloise is very excited about the progress of her fundraiser, with her parents uploading a video showing her joy at passing £2000 on February 11.