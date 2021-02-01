Lincoln
February 1, 2021 10.39 am

Lincoln release defender on deadline day

The defender leaves by mutual consent
Full back Aaron Lewis' spell at Lincoln City has come to an end. | Photo: Lincoln City FC

Lincoln City defender Aaron Lewis has left the club by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old made just five appearances in all competitions for the Imps, scoring one goal.

He spent the first half of the 2020/21 season out on loan at League Two side Newport County, and will now be looking for a new permanent club.

Aaron leaves Lincoln on the final day of the January transfer window, after new arrivals made him surplus to requirements.

A spokesperson for Lincoln City offered thanks to Aaron Lewis and said: “We wish him well in his career.”

The Welshman’s release comes after the Imps signed fellow Welsh full back Regan Poole from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

Regan Poole joined the Imps on Saturday from MK Dons. | Photo: Lincoln City FC

It is expected that the Imps will make one more move in the transfer market before the 11pm deadline on Monday, February 1, and Lewis’ release has fuelled this belief.

