Lincoln
February 23, 2021 2.51 pm

Lincoln woman cleans up roadside “landfill” and blasts council neglect

She found waste almost two decades old
Rebecca has been picking up litter on Lincolnshire's roadsides. | Photo: Rebecca Dunn

A woman from Lincoln frustrated with littering on roadsides in the area criticised the council for their the lack of action after her weekend clean-up found rubbish almost 20 years old.

Rebecca Dunn said the roadside of the Western Bypass in Lincoln was “starting to look like a landfill site”, so she took matters into her own hands and went to clean it up.

She says she has been asking West Lindsey District Council about this issue for over two years and nothing has been done about it.

Rebecca and some of her friends went to clean up the roadside. | Photo: Rebecca Dunn

Dozens of rubbish bags were filled from just one stretch of the lay-by between Riseholme roundabout and Welton, an area Rebecca described as the worst along the route.

Rebecca claims West Lindsey District Council told her that funds are no longer available for litter picking on roads over a 50mph speed limit.

An alarming amount of bags filled by roadside litter on just one stretch of Lincoln’s roads. | Photo: Rebecca Dunn

During her voluntary cleanup operation, Rebecca told The Lincolnite she found over 40 bottles of urine, as well as human faeces and litter that was almost 20 years old.

A can dating back to 2004 was found at the side of the road. | Photo: Rebecca Dunn

The scene of the crime, a lay-by on the approach to Welton. | Photo: Rebecca Dun

Rebecca said: “This means that roadsides will no longer be picked, which is an environmental disaster.

“The only solution now it seems to for the public at their own risk to litter pick them, myself and a few friends will be going out again to tackle some more of this stretch as I can’t live in a world that accepts this.”

“Starting to look like a landfill site.” | Photo: Rebecca Dunn

The Lincolnite has approached the council for a response to this, but are yet to receive a reply at the time of publication.

