Lincolnshire brewery make Grimsby Town inspired beer
The players love it, now you can buy it for yourself
Docks Beers have celebrated Grimsby Town’s first win of 2021 by releasing a beer in honour of the club.
The North East Lincolnshire based brewery released the beer called ‘Clap Clap Clap Clap Clap Clap Fish’ to pay homage to the chant sung by the Mariners’ fans.
The beer is a 4.2% hazy session pale ale, described as delivering a “tropical fruit hit with every sip”, according to Mike Richards, the head brewer at Docks Beers.
It has been released following the team’s League Two victory over Crawley Town, their first win in ten matches, and Docks Beers even dropped some cases off to the team for their journey home.
Goalkeeper James Mckeown was one of the players who tried out the beer, and he said: “The can design looks cool and the beer tastes great.
“It was awesome of the Docks Beers team to drop off some samples for the team.
“We look forward to a couple of cans after the match on Saturday. Let’s hope the result against Harrogate warrants a celebratory drink”.
Also, a glass depicting the clap fish slogan and geometric fish pattern has been created to accompany the 330ml can.
A Grimsby Town inspired beer was made due to the close connection the brewers have with the club, marketing manager Jack Johnson explains.
He said: “The Mariners are our local club and they are close to the hearts of so many of our staff and customers.
“The team and fans have been through the wringer on the pitch and off it over the last few months, but with the first win of 2021 under our belt and the real possibility of new ownership very soon, things finally seem to be on the up!
“It feels like there’s no better time to toast the future of the black and whites and we wanted to accentuate the positive with this beer.”
The cans and glass are both available from docks beers.com or the taproom shop on King Edward Street in Grimsby, which is open 12pm-6pm Wednesday to Saturday.