Lincolnshire school warns parents over bogus TikTok auditions

The school is trying to get the account shut down

A Lincoln school has warned parents after a TikTok account was set up in its name and asked pupils to “audition in their school uniform”.

Mr Kelwick, Headteacher at Westgate Academy, sent a letter to parents and carers this week about the fake TikTok account.

The TikTok profile, which has used the school’s logo, is following 10 users and has 12 followers, but has not yet published any videos.

Westgate Academy said the account has “not been created by anyone related to the school staff and as such is not connected to our organisation”.

However, the school is having trouble trying to get the account closed down – a guide for parents and pupils on how to use TikTok is available here.

The school said: “We are urging all users of TikTok to block and report this account immediately as to date we have had no success in getting this fake account closed down.

“Please be mindful that the user of this account is asking for fellow TikTok users connected to Westgate Academy to ‘audition’ in their school uniform. This practice contravenes all safeguarding advice.”

Although TikTok can be fun when used safely, it has caused concern for several parents worldwide.

TikTok introduced a series of measures to improve child safety last year, such as letting parents link their own accounts to their child’s and turn features on and off remotely.

This has not stopped the concern over the social media platform and last month an Irish cyber safety group warned parents after a young girl allegedly lost her life taking part in a TikTok challenge, according to the Irish Sunday Mirror.