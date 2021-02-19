Lincolnshire Wolds £3m country estate boasts helipad, pool, and 3 acre lake
On the market for the first time in 30 years
A jaw-dropping 59 acre country estate with a helipad, indoor swimming pool complex and even a 3 acre spring fed lake has been put on the market for £3 million in Market Rasen.
The sale offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire this exceptional and unique country estate nestled in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds. The Hall enjoys unspoilt panoramic views across neighbouring countryside, ideal for the country lifestyle.
Kirmond Hall Estate, a six-bedroom Georgian style country house in Kirmond-le-Mire, is set right in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds, and has countless enviable features.
The estate comes with extensive outbuildings including office buildings, large garages and a stable block with eight stables for horses.
It also offers a commercial opportunity, as planning permission has been granted for a three-bedroom holiday let.
Inside there is a heated indoor swimming pool, as well as a sauna and spa complex, and outside there is a mile long driveway with a feature turning circle, oh, and also a helipad.
Listed on the market by Lovelle Estate Agency, the hall is on the market for the first time in 30 years.
Due to its £3 million price tag, Rightmove estimates that the owner would be making monthly mortgage repayments of £11,978 for Kirmond Hall Estate.
Without further ado, let’s take a look inside this magnificent property.
Inside
Outside
To view the full listing, visit the Rightmove website