Market Rasen
February 19, 2021 2.25 pm

Lincolnshire Wolds £3m country estate boasts helipad, pool, and 3 acre lake

On the market for the first time in 30 years
This beautiful country house in Market Rasen is on sale for a whopping £3 million. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

A jaw-dropping 59 acre country estate with a helipad, indoor swimming pool complex and even a 3 acre spring fed lake has been put on the market for £3 million in Market Rasen.

The sale offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire this exceptional and unique country estate nestled in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds. The Hall enjoys unspoilt panoramic views across neighbouring countryside, ideal for the country lifestyle. 

Kirmond Hall Estate, a six-bedroom Georgian style country house in Kirmond-le-Mire, is set right in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds, and has countless enviable features.

The estate comes with extensive outbuildings including office buildings, large garages and a stable block with eight stables for horses. 

It also offers a commercial opportunity, as planning permission has been granted for a three-bedroom holiday let.

Inside there is a heated indoor swimming pool, as well as a sauna and spa complex, and outside there is a mile long driveway with a feature turning circle, oh, and also a helipad.

A helipad, because why not? | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

Listed on the market by Lovelle Estate Agency, the hall is on the market for the first time in 30 years.

Due to its £3 million price tag, Rightmove estimates that the owner would be making monthly mortgage repayments of £11,978 for Kirmond Hall Estate.

Without further ado, let’s take a look inside this magnificent property.

Inside

A grand entrance hall and majestic staircase fit for royalty. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

Natural light is complemented with beautiful traditional chandeliers. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

The living room area maintains plenty of traditional features. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

The master bedroom is spacious and naturally lit. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

The kitchen has standout oak features. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

A heated swimming pool with marbled floors, and even a slide! | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

When you’ve got a £3 million home, why not have another living room? | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

Each of the six bedrooms has its own unique decoration and look. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

Brightly coloured walk-in wardrobe means you’ll never struggle for storage space. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

Luxurious bathtub inside one of the property’s three bathrooms. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

Classic, elegant rooms are a feature throughout | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

Outside

The garden area is secluded and private. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

The property is nestled in a valley with a private driveway Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

The estate sits in 59 acres Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

A view to admire forever. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

