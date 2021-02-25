More recycling to be accepted in North East Lincolnshire

Pots, tubs and trays can now go in the grey bin

Residents in North East Lincolnshire will be able to recycle more items in their bins as of next month.

The council said that from March 8, households can put clean plastic pots, as well as tubs and trays, in their grey recycling bin or orange box.

Previously, bottles were the only plastics that could go in the grey bin or orange box, but these options have now been expanded.

It is part of a new scheme to encourage people in the area to recycle more and reduce the district’s carbon footprint.

Items such as yoghurt pots, ice cream tubs and food trays will be included in the newest recycling plans, though they must be clean and all films or lids should be removed.

New collection calendars will also be introduced for the majority of households in North East Lincolnshire from Monday, March 8.

People can check the new dates on the council website via a postcode checker.

It is believed that the increase in recycling means the demand for bigger general household rubbish bins will reduce over time.

Despite this, the frequency of green bin collections will not change and garden waste collections will stay largely the same.

Smaller bins for household waste will gradually be phased in for residents, such as when a damaged bin needs replacing or for a new build property.

North East Lincolnshire council has assured residents that 240 litre green bins will not be removed and replaced by smaller 180 litre bins.

Cllr Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for Environment and Transport at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “People told us they wanted to recycle more types of plastic when we consulted on our waste strategy last winter.

“Now we’re expanding the types of household plastics people can recycle at home.

“We’re already seeing big increases in the amount of recycling we’re collecting since we introduced the new bins.

“By recycling more, we can help protect the environment, help tackle climate change and reduce our carbon footprint.”