Plans for 20 new retirement apartments in Brigg
Redevelopment from 2018
Plans have been submitted to build 20 residential apartments for the over 55s in Brigg.
CLS Civil Engineering Ltd want to build along Bridge Street, North Lincolnshire. The area to the back of the site is an already approved residential scheme of 66 homes.
The development will include a car park, landscaped courtyard, areas of seating, and will be in a ‘u-shape’ to provide shelter from traffic nearby.
Part of the complex will be three storey and the other four, with the apartments having either two or three bedrooms including an open plan kitchen, living and dining space as well as a bathroom.
Previously, the site received outline planning permission for a development of over 55s accommodation in 2018. The last use of the site was for the running of a bicycle manufacturing business.
Planning documents said: “The proposed redevelopment provides the opportunity for a new high quality building which will greatly enhance the street scene.
“The site location close to the centre of the town will allow residents easy access to local amenities without the reliance on private motor vehicles.”
North Lincolnshire Council will make a decision on whether to approve or reject proposals in a future planning committee.