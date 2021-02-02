The moment that got banned drink driver disqualified for five years
Reckless driving right in front of a police car
A driver has been banned for five years after being caught on camera driving drunk and recklessly by police.
Lincolnshire Police’s ARV Unit were in a marked BMW X5 when a car was spotted driving dangerously on the A57 at Drinsey Nook near Lincoln on December 27.
The driver was pulled over by police after the high-speed turn and failed a roadside breathalyser test, as they were three times over the legal limit (blew 110, legal limit 35).
Officers also found that the culprit was already disqualified from driving when the offence took place.
As a result, the driver was given a five year driving disqualification in court, as well as an eight week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months.
They were also given a rehabilitation order and told to pay £200 in fines and costs.
Court Result: 5 Year Driving Disqualification. 8 Week Custodial Sentence Suspended for 12 months. £200 Fine and Costs. Rehabilitation Order. https://t.co/Z2NlZ2uXQV
— Lincolnshire Police ARV Unit (@LincsARV) February 2, 2021