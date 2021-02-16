‘Vloggers’ fined for filming outside Lincoln police station and prison
They came all the way from Leeds
Lincolnshire Police fined two men from the Leeds area £200 each after they were seen filming outside a city police station and the prison.
The two men, aged 28 and 44, travelled some 72 miles to Lincolnshire and were seen taking videos outside South Park Police Station and Lincoln Prison on Monday, February 15.
Police said on Tuesday night the men claimed to be “vloggers” and visited South Park Police Station at around midday before leaving the area.
Officers then received a report of the same men filming outside HMP Lincoln Prison soon after.
Police attended and both men were fined £200 each for COVID lockdown breaches.
Chief Inspector Andy Morrice said: “The majority of the public have worked with us and I thank them for that.
“With a virus spreading so rapidly through contact with others, we should all be asking ourselves whether our reason to leave home is truly essential. In this case travelling was not deemed essential.
“There is a real risk that our health service could be overwhelmed and people – our friends and family – could die needlessly from this virus.
“Those personal decisions are critical.”